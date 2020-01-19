Honor society

More than 30 Hickory High School students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society.

 Photo Courtesy of Beverly Snowden

Hickory High School held an induction ceremony Jan. 12 for new members of the National Honor Society (NHS).

More than 30 students were inducted into the National Honor Society which is regarded as the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. The society recognizes students not only for their academic achievement but also for their ability to demonstrate the four pillars on which the NHS was founded: character, scholarship, leadership, and service.

NHS members represent a select group of the student body. They are expected to have achieved a 3.6 unweighted grade point average (GPA) by the start of their junior year and to maintain that GPA (at minimum) thereafter. The members must complete a minimum of 12 service hours per academic year (six per semester) and maintain an impeccable record of academic integrity.

The Hickory High School 2019-20 National Honor Society inductees included Kristina Adell, Gabe Adkins, Clayton Boggs, Kayla Cushing, Delaney Deffke, Laney Dettelbach, Monica Enriquez-Martinez, Barrett Geyer, Stella Hughes, Ann Carson Joyner, Finley Lefevers, Kiara Lord, Annie Luong, Jack McIntosh, Ashley McKim, Blaine Melton, Kellen Morin, Maggie Nichols, Kerigan Packer, Ernesto Poppante, Will Rudisill, Ellie Rumbaugh, Eric Schoellner, Abby Schueler, Madison Sellers, Emily Stober, Huy Truong, Zoey Tucker, Laura Ugarte-Orellana, NaDa Vieira-Lewis, Bren White and Melonie Xiong.

The induction ceremony was organized by adviser and teacher Drew Daniels, with student officers assisting with the ceremony, identifying the four pillars of character, scholarship, leadership, and service as they lit ceremonial candles. The HHS National Honor Society officers include Tamia Sloan, president, Ellie Fensterle, vice president, Charlie Cannon, secretary, Emily Greene, historian, and Andrea Hernandez-Garcia, treasurer.

Three Hickory High students served as senior marshals during the ceremony and included Warren Daniels, Jon DeWitt, and Chase Johnson.

The Hickory High String Quartet also performed during the ceremony with the following musicians representing the HHS Orchestra: Noah Griffin, violin, Jonathan Trong-Tin Hoang, violin, Lexie Starnes, cello, and James Wilkins, viola.

Special recognized guests included Superintendent Robbie Adell, board chair Bryan Graham, board member Amy Monroe, and HHS Assistant Principal Amy Baker.

