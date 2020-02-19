A Hickory High student was arrested following threats made via social media on Tuesday, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Jaleya Rashea Allen, 18, was charged with two counts of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property on Wednesday.
Hickory High and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet schools were placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday around 11 a.m. following threats made by an unknown social media user on Snapchat.
Another school was mentioned in the threat, and was referenced as “West.” As a precaution, West Alexander Middle School issued a code-in for the school on Tuesday, according to Alexander County Schools Facebook page.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said when the threat was made it was believed to reference West Alexander Middle School. Now, he said authorities believe it was directed toward West Caldwell High School, which was placed on a soft lockdown as well.
A student at Hibriten High School saw the threatening messages on Snapchat and notified the school resource officer, the Caldwell release said. The Snapchat account stated the threats were directed at students and faculty of Hickory High School and West Caldwell High School, according to the release.
Investigators made an emergency request for user information related to the account where the threats originated and the phone number associated with that account. The records revealed the posts were uploaded to Snapchat from a location in Hickory, according to the release.
After investigators determined the cell phone number and Snapchat account that posted the threats, the phone was seized and Allen was arrested.
A search warrant on the phone revealed evidence that confirmed this phone was used to make the threats, according to the Caldwell sheriff’s office. Allen was given a $5,000 secured bond and has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Feb. 20 and in Caldwell County on Feb. 24.
