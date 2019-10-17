HICKORY — The Hickory High School Class of 1979 held its 40-year reunion Sept. 28, at the Market on Main venue.
The Class of ‘79 has held a reunion every five years since graduating, and several classmates attended the reunion for the first time. There were 75 alumni present at the event, and along with spouses and friends, approximately 125 people enjoyed fellowship, food and dancing.
Tables were set up for memorabilia for everyone’s enjoyment, as well as a memorial honoring classmates who have died.
The celebration started with a meet-and-greet event Friday night at the Olde Hickory Station on Union Square. On Saturday morning, a fundraising golf tournament was held at Ole Still Golf Course in Bethlehem.
As another way to give back to their home community, the class collected snack and shower packs for the homeless ministries offered through the Hickory Soup Kitchen and Cooperative Christian Ministry. Through generous monetary donations submitted with event registrations, the Hickory High Class of 1979 will make a financial contribution to these organizations of approximately $1,000, including $400 raised from the golf tournament.
The weekend festivities ended with a worship service at Bass-Smith Funeral Home chapel.
For more information or future events, reach the HHS Class of 1979 at hkyhighclassof79@gmail.com or join the Hickory High School Class of 1979 Facebook page.
The accompanying photos show reunion participants at various events during the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.