Discovering a talent for painting is not an easy pursuit for everyone, but the Hickory High students who are studying Proficient Art, taught by Joseph Hans, are certainly learning to enhance their artistic skills through the painting of self-portraits.
“These ‘keepsake’ images are the result of the students studying observational figure drawing and learning about color theory and mixing. This is their first attempt to put all they have learned thus far into practice,” said Hans.
The artists include: Claire Darden (11th grade), Nicole Kozischek (ninth grade), Isabella Negrete-Ortega (12th grade), Alashia Izard (12th grade), Michaela Morse (11th grade), Alex Jackson (12th grade), Devona Ruiz (12th grade), Isaiah Greenard (11th grade), Tiana Spencer (11th grade), Phuong Pham (12th grade), and Jordan Adams (12th grade).
