The Hickory Fire Department provided a list of safety tips for the holiday season in a recent press release.

  • Keep light strings and other electrical decorations out of reach of children and pets. They are attracted to pretty lights and decorations.
  • Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how to use tree lights. Any string of lights with worn, frayed or broken cords or loose bulb connections should not be used.
  • Make sure all the lights you use are UL listed or listed by a testing laboratory.
  • Remember some lights are designed only for indoor or outdoor use. Never use lights that are designed for indoor use outside.
  • Never use real lighted candles on a tree, near evergreen or draperies.
  • Follow all manufacturer's specifications when replacing burned out fuses on decorative light strings. Never use anything but the properly rated fuse.
  • If using a live tree, make sure you buy a fresh one and be sure to water it daily. Try to keep live trees as moist as possible by giving them plenty of water. Do not purchase a tree that is dry or dropping needles. Check for fresh, green needles and place your tree in a sturdy tree stand designed not to tip over.
  • Always place your tree away from any heat source, and out of travel paths. Never block a door or exit with your decorations.
  • If you use an artificial tree, be sure it is listed as fire resistant.
  • Always turn off tree lights, window lamps, and other electrical decorations before leaving the house or going to bed.
  • Safely dispose of the tree when it begins dropping needles. Dried-out trees are highly flammable and should not be left in a house or garage, or placed against the house.

For additional information, contact the Hickory Fire Department at 828-323-7521.

