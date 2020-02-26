HICKORY – Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 announced that this year’s annual fundraiser is a raffle of a 2020 Unlimited Sport Altitude 4-by-4 Jeep Wrangler. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner for two and entertainment by Cold Sweat.
The event will be Saturday, March 7, at the lodge. The drawing begins at 6 p.m.
This annual fundraiser supports multiple programs including the Veterans Stand Down, Black Mountain Veterans Home, the Hoop Shoot program, adult special needs, Helping Hands feeding the homeless, Special Olympics, children’s needs and more.
“We are always overwhelmed by the support and generous hearts of those in our community who step up to support our programs by buying tickets,” said Mark Couch, lodge president.
For tickets, see an Elks member or call the lodge at 828-322-2527. You can also contact Couch at 828-409-3715 or at mccouch1961@gmail.com.
