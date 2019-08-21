Hickory had the unenviable task of facing the top-ranked team in the state in the HighSchoolOT.com West preseason volleyball rankings when Marvin Ridge paid a visit to David W. Craft Gymnasium on Wednesday night. The Red Tornadoes acquitted themselves well by winning the first set, but ultimately lost to the defending 3A state champions by a 3-1 final (25-13, 16-25, 18-25, 21-25).
“Our block was on time in the first set, which caused them to tip and push,” Hickory head coach Jason Stephens said of his squad’s fast start. “And when you have really good, fast hitters like that, that’s what you want. That was helpful for us. When they (Marvin Ridge) got going, if we gave them a free ball or put the ball where it was easy for them, they were able to speed up their offense.
“I thought that we really did a good job of not getting killed in any way,” he added. “This young crew hung with them for a little while and I think that we’re only gonna get better. We did some unintelligent things, but that’s part of youth and that’s part of getting to learn each other. We haven’t even really found our chemistry yet. … You get better by playing great teams, and so I think this is something that we can learn from.”
Hickory’s Kellen Morin registered the first two points of the night on back-to-back blocks before Marvin Ridge (1-0) tied things at 2-all. Morin scored on a tip to put the Red Tornadoes back in front and another point restored their two-point lead, but a service error and an ace from the Mavericks’ Alicia Davis knotted the score at 4 apiece.
After trading points a few more times, Hickory (1-1) took control of the first set with a 9-0 run that included an ace from Bren White and a kill from Olivia Pisel. The hosts later extended their lead to double digits at 23-10 courtesy of two blocks from Morin, one from Pisel and an ace from Haley Helton. From there, they were able to put the Mavericks away and grab an impressive opening-set victory.
The score again swung back and forth to begin the second set, but this time it was the visitors who put together a scoring run to gain a solid advantage. An ace from Avery Hothersall and kills from Davis, Mac Russ and Cara Salsberry highlighted Marvin Ridge’s spurt, and they were able to maintain a comfortable lead before ultimately winning by nine points following a set-ending kill from Paige Buttrey.
After the Red Tornadoes built an early 3-2 lead in the third set on a White ace, Marvin Ridge again used a scoring run to grab control. But Hickory battled back from a 14-5 deficit thanks to a 7-2 run of its own that was led by three kills from White. Later in the set, Morin got rolling again with a tip, a block and a kill, but consecutive points from the Mavericks’ Katie Jamerson — the second on an ace — allowed Marvin Ridge to gain a 25-18 set win and a 2-1 advantage in the match.
The fourth set turned out to be the closest of the night, with the score teetering throughout. Hickory struck first on a Morin block and increased its lead to 3-0 shortly thereafter, but the Mavericks answered with four straight points including a block and an ace from Russ. Several ties occurred in the set, but after the Red Tornadoes made it 21-all late on a White ace and a Morin kill, the final four points of the night went to Marvin Ridge. Ultimately, the visitors closed things out on back-to-back aces from Russ.
Despite the loss, Stephens was impressed with the play of Morin, his 6-foot-3 middle hitter who is still just a junior. She was a big reason why the Red Tornadoes were able to hang with a team that set the North Carolina High School Athletic Association record for single-season wins in 2018, finishing 44-2.
“Last year she was here and she was a sophomore playing up and young, and this year she played for a really good club in Carolina Juniors (a Charlotte-based travel team) and she got to play good competition,” said Stephens of Morin. “So her block is faster and her offense is even better, and it’s nice to have that height.
“… I think tonight was good for us, even though I hate losing,” he continued. “Everybody does.”
Hickory, which also cracked the HighSchoolOT.com West preseason rankings at No. 23, has two matches on tap for Saturday. The Red Tornadoes will travel to West Iredell to take on the host Warriors and seventh-ranked Davie County. Action begins at 3 p.m.