A new development featuring apartments, businesses and a two-level parking deck could soon take the place of the parking lot west of City Hall.
On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council will consider an agreement with the firm One North Center LLC to construct such a development. There will be a public hearing on the agreement.
The development could include up to two phases.
In the first phase, the developer would agree to purchase a southern section of the 2-acre, city-owned property for $240,000, according to a memo in the council agenda.
The development would include around 95 apartments and at least 8,400 square feet of business space along Main Avenue NW, according to the economic development agreement included in the agenda packet online.
The development would have 109 parking spaces reserved for residents and 56 spaces open to the public, according to the agreement.
A courtyard accessible to the general public is also part of the plan.
The city would also pay the developer $3.5 million for construction of support structures, the parking deck, courtyard and parking improvements, according to the agreement.
The city would also agree to cover some costs of soil and environmental remediation.
The developer would be required to invest at least $15.5 million in the project beyond what the city contributes.
The developer would also have the option to purchase a northern portion of the property within five years of the time the agreement is executed.
The option to purchase the property for the second phase is open for five years after the agreement takes effect.
The developer would be required to invest at least $7 million in the second phase.
The full agreement can be read online at www.hickorync.gov/content/agendaminutes under the agenda for the Sept. 3 meeting.
