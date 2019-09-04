A new development with apartments, businesses and a parking deck will be coming to downtown following approval by the Hickory City Council Tuesday.
The new development by the firm One North Center LLC will be located in the southern portion of the two-acre, city-owned parking lot to the west of City Hall bounded by Main Avenue NW, North Center Street, First Avenue NW and First Street NW .
The developer purchased the land for the project from the city for $240,000.
The development will include 95 apartments, 8,400 square feet of commercial space and a two-level parking deck with both public and private parking.
Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, told the council there would be 65 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.
The amenities for the residents would include a gym, yoga area, lounge, dog washing area and Amazon delivery area, Millar said.
Residents and people associated with the businesses at the complex would have 109 reserved parking spaces. There would also be 56 time-limited spots open to the public.
The general public will have access to a courtyard in the development.
The developer will invest at least $15.5 million in the project as part of its agreement with the city.
The city in turn agreed to spend $3.5 million, primarily for structural improvements to the site.
The developer would also have an option to purchase the northern section of the parking lot for another mixed-use development. The developer would have five years to exercise that option.
All seven members of the council — Hank Guess, Jill Patton, Brad Lail, David Williams, Danny Seaver, Charlotte Williams and David Zagaroli — voted in favor of the project and the development agreement.
Millar said construction could start within the next few weeks and could be complete by late 2020 or early 2021.
Praise and concerns
Four people spoke during the hearing to ask questions, express concerns and give praise for the projects.
Hickory resident Michael McDonald questioned the use of city money for the project, calling it “socialistic.”
“Why can’t the builder just buy the lot the way it is right now, spend their own $3.5 million to upfit the lot and then build the rest of it anyway?” McDonald said.
Councilman Brad Lail addressed the use of public funds for the project during the council discussion of the project.
While Lail said he wished there was no need for incentives, the current business environment makes them necessary.
“If we don’t we are dead in the water,” Lail said. “We are not competing with other communities across the region and the state, much less the nation.”
Lail added that companies would not be willing to invest in the site if it were not for the public investment to get the site ready.
Council members also referenced the $40 million bond program approved by voters in 2014, saying this project was the type of development the city wanted to see come out of bond projects like the City Walk.
The new development would be located on City Walk, the multiuse trail connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown Hickory. Construction on City Walk is expected to begin this fall.
During the public hearing, Hickory resident Paul Fleetwood said the project would be good for the city and that the city would get more back than they spend on the project through the economic activity generated.
“I can’t remember anything this exciting in Hickory since First National of Catawba County built their building downtown and that was a long time ago,” Fleetwood said.
