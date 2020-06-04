Hickory City Council passes budget with no tax increase

To make up for uncertainty of some revenue sources like sales taxes and utility fees, the budget includes up to $7.7 million in possible cuts or freezes.

Some of the specific reductions would include a hiring freeze on non-essential positions, furloughs and layoffs.

Wood said no one has been laid off, but 28 part-time and nine full-time positions in the parks and library departments have been furloughed.

How will these cuts and freezes affect services? It’s not entirely clear at this point.

In an interview Wednesday, Wood said there would not be any near-term disruptions to services as the result of budgetary concerns, but the city’s ability to maintain their typical level of service will depend on the state of the economy.

“Our goal is to maintain to the degree possible the level of normalcy in our services and consistency, but our ability to do that will be based on when the economy comes back,” Wood said.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget, but City Clerk Debbie Miller read a letter from Hickory resident Vic Herbster in opposition to the budget.