Hickory City Council passes budget with no tax increase

The Hickory City Council unanimously adopted City Manager Warren Wood’s $111.6 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday.
The budget keeps the current tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 value. There are some fee increases.
The solid waste fee will increase from $22.50 per month to $24 per month, water and sewer fees will increase by 3 percent and other fees will generally go up by 2.3 percent.
Much of Wood’s budget presentation to the council concerned the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, Wood planned to include a tax increase this year to cover debt servicing of the city’s bonds. Given economic conditions, the city will use $1.35 million in reserves to cover that cost.
Wood elaborated on the existing economic conditions in his presentation to the council.
He said the pandemic has erased all the jobs gained since the Great Recession and estimated the area unemployment rate at near 20 percent.
“In my time of doing this back to the early 90s, I’ve been through three recessions and we’ve never seen anything like that,” Wood said. “Typically it’s much more gradual and we can accommodate losses of revenue in a more gradual way but this has been horrific just overnight almost.”
To make up for uncertainty of some revenue sources like sales taxes and utility fees, the budget includes up to $7.7 million in possible cuts or freezes.
Some of the specific reductions would include a hiring freeze on non-essential positions, furloughs and layoffs.
Wood said no one has been laid off, but 28 part-time and nine full-time positions in the parks and library departments have been furloughed.
How will these cuts and freezes affect services? It’s not entirely clear at this point.
In an interview Wednesday, Wood said there would not be any near-term disruptions to services as the result of budgetary concerns, but the city’s ability to maintain their typical level of service will depend on the state of the economy.
“Our goal is to maintain to the degree possible the level of normalcy in our services and consistency, but our ability to do that will be based on when the economy comes back,” Wood said.
No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget, but City Clerk Debbie Miller read a letter from Hickory resident Vic Herbster in opposition to the budget.
Herbster criticized the city for using reserve funding and said the council should be “cutting expenses in all areas while living on reduced income and a smaller budget.”
The budget will be officially adopted when the council votes to approve it on second reading at the June 16 meeting.
