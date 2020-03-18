Convening before a nearly empty chamber, the Hickory City Council voted Tuesday to make $800,000 of reserve funding available for contingencies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was a stripped-down version of a council meeting. The meeting was kept down to four members, the minimum needed for a quorum.
Mayor Hank Guess and council members Tony Wood, Jill Patton and David Williams were present while Danny Seaver and David Zagaroli were not. City attorney John Crone sat in the public seating area. None of the department heads who typically attend the meetings were present. The Rev. Whit Malone was in attendance to deliver the invocation and only one member of the public was present.
Wood requested the city free up the $800,000 “for overtime, additional supplies, equipment … that we might need related to the ongoing crisis.” He said the amount is intended to help the city through the end of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
After the meeting, Wood estimated the $800,000 was roughly 3.5 percent of the city’s overall reserves. After the meeting, the council went into closed session to discuss what Wood described as a “sensitive public security matter.” Coming out of the closed session, Wood said during the session council was updated on the city’s internal response to the pandemic. He did not give any additional details.
Wood also discussed some of the economic consequences of the problem. He said Hickory, unlike the city of Conover, is not putting a freeze on hiring of nonessential positions but is evaluating positions on a case-by-case basis.
In a statement on Tuesday, Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said he expects sales tax revenue to drop by as much as 25 percent month to month. Wood said he did not know what the effect on sales tax would be in Hickory, adding that he believes the occupancy tax on hotel and motel stays will be the hardest-hit revenue source.
He said there has not been a disruption yet on the multiple construction projects ongoing in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.