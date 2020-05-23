The Memorial Day holiday is Monday. Local government offices will be closed to observe the holiday.
Catawba County
Catawba County government offices and libraries will be closed Monday. These offices will reopen Tuesday and follow their current schedules.
Only the Newton, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens library branches are operating at this time.
Catawba County Parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open Monday. The Blackburn Municipal Sanitary Landfill will also be open.
City of Hickory
The City of Hickory will close its offices on Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate as normal on Monday. Library To-Go pickup services at Hickory Public Library, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, and the Ridgeview Branch will be unavailable on Monday and will resume on Tuesday.
The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism administrative office, all city recreation centers, the skate park, and public playground equipment remain closed. City parks and park restrooms will continue to be open daily. Park visitors must comply with state social distancing requirements and limitations for mass gatherings.
City of Newton
Newton city offices will be closed on Monday. Parks will remain open, and sanitation collection will operate on a regular schedule.
City of Conover
Conover city offices will close for Memorial Day on Monday. Parks will remain open but playground equipment is closed due to COVID-19. Sanitation services will run on a normal schedule.
City of Claremont
Claremont city offices will be closed on Monday.
