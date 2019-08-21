HICKORY — During its August meeting, the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) awarded scholarships to three local 2019 high school graduates. Both Mya Hopper and Malcolm Eley received $500 scholarships. Whitney Ellis was awarded a $250 grant.
All three students excel academically and are active participants in their communities.
Hopper, graduating from Discovery High School in Newton, will be attending Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem. Eley, a Hickory High graduate, has chosen to attend North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. The University of North Carolina, Charlotte is Ellis’ choice for continuing her education. She is a graduate of Challenger Early College High School of Hickory.
Mya is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Hopper of Hickory. Mr. and Mrs. Vince Ellis of Hickory are the parents of Whitney. Malcolm’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eley, also of Hickory.
The Hickory NAACP congratulates these students and wishes all three much success as they enter a new phase in the journeys of their lives.