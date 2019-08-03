The Hickory football team held its first fall practice on Thursday evening. According to head coach Russell Stone, the Red Tornadoes should again be solid on offense with such players as senior Cody Young at running back, senior South Caldwell transfer Jason Martin at quarterback and senior Grayson Lineberger on the offensive line. Defensively, the squad should be strong in the secondary, where the senior quartet of safeties Tristan Rankin and DeAndre Carlton and cornerbacks Elijah Millsaps and X’zayvion Huitt return. Senior Sebastian Parrish and sophomore Jack Tomlinson give Hickory a pair of talented linebackers as well.
Look for a full 2019 Hickory football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.