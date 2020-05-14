Hibriten senior Joshua Crisp recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Covenant College in Georgia next season. Pictured, from left, are his sister Josie, his mother Michele, Joshua, his father Jeff and his sister Ava.
Hibriten's Crisp signs with Covenant College
- Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
-
Column: Two teens got trapped in baby swings at a Hickory park. I've done that before.
-
16-year-old one of two shot and killed outside Hickory gas station Sunday night; police searching for suspect
-
Valley Hills Mall reopens with sanitizer in place but many stores still closed
-
Principal charged with DWI in January set to return to Hickory High July 1
-
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Case Farms
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPD TPO etc. Asphalt, Silicone and Elastomeric Coatings "Don't Replace It , Restore It" 60-70% Savings Also coating & sealing decks, docks, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.