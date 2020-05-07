LENOIR — Maury Patterson has experience coaching basketball, having previously been an assistant coach for the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team, the head JV boys coach at West Caldwell High School and the head coach of a local middle school boys team. But he has never been the head coach of a varsity squad.
Until now, that is.
A West Caldwell graduate and the current recreation manager at Mulberry Recreation Center in Lenoir, Patterson was announced as the new head coach of Hibriten High School’s varsity girls basketball team in a press release on Thursday morning. His lead assistant will be his wife Jenni, a former standout athlete at Lincolnton High School.
“Coach Patterson will bring with him to Hibriten a preparation and skill set that will prepare our girls and take our program to the next level,” Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves said. “Besides his knowledge of the Xs and Os, Coach Patterson is well known for the teaching and developing of the skills required for our women to be successful on the court.”
With the addition of Patterson to the Panthers’ coaching ranks, George Christas — who has coached the varsity girls basketball team for the past three seasons — will make the move to swimming. A competitive swimmer since he was 7 years old, Christas will serve as the coach of Hibriten’s boys swim team.
“He is excited to help take Hibriten swimming to a highly competitive level in the years to come,” said Reeves of Christas, who minored in aquatics while attending Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, where he grew up.
The Hibriten varsity girls basketball team was 15-56 in Christas’ three years at the helm, with the Panthers’ last state playoff appearance coming in 2013 under then head coach Monte Simmons. Hibriten was 4-20 during the 2019-20 season.
