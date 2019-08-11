The Hibriten football team practiced all week and hosted a scrimmage against Crest on Saturday night. According to first-year head coach Sam Mackey, who has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for the past four years, the squad returns just eight starters from last season. Key returners on offense include junior quarterback Daren Perry, junior fullback Noah Isbell and junior wide receiver Marcus Jones. Also back are senior offensive linemen Jacob Clark and Jahova Corpening. Defensively, Trey Piercy is back for his senior season at middle linebacker, while the aforementioned quintet will also play vital roles on that side of the ball along with juniors Nordre Battle and Taylib Howell at the outside linebacker positions and sophomore Quaidyn Tugman at safety.
Look for a full 2019 Hibriten football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record.