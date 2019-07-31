The N.C. Department of Transportation will seek public input Aug. 6 on a plan to align 33rd Street SW and 34th Street NW in Long View.
Currently, 33rd Street SW intersects First Avenue SW before crossing railroad tracks onto Main Avenue NW.
To get to 34th Street NW from 33rd Street, a driver has to immediately turn left once crossing the railroad tracks and make a quick right turn.
NCDOT plans would create a continuous path from 33rd Street to 34th Street across First Avenue SW, the railroad and Main Avenue NW. The railroad crossing will be moved for the project.
The purpose of the project is to create more efficient travel between the two streets and improve safety.
A traveler exiting Interstate 40 can take Exit 121 and travel most of the way to the Hickory Regional Airport via 33rd and 34th streets. The plans would simplify the trip between the interstate and airport by eliminating the turn.
The estimated cost of the project is just under $3.8 million, according to an NCDOT webpage. A timeline on the webpage has property acquisition occurring in 2022 and construction starting in 2024.
The webpage for the public meeting is on www.ncdot.gov/news/public-meetings . To access the page for the project, type U-6042 into the search bar.