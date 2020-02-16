Early voting

Catawba County Commissioner cadidate Richard Thompson (left) greets voter Jerry Woolard Jr. at the Conover Station early voting precinct.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

There are two seats up for election on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners this year and seven candidates running to fill them.

These seven candidates present a variety of backgrounds. Some have spent decades in public office. For others, this is their first time running.

In terms of occupation, they range from attorney to the owner of a business where people can throw axes at targets.

All seven candidates sat down to discuss their key policies, backgrounds and principles. These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

To read each candidate's responses, click the links below:

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

