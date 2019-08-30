COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Ronny Henriquez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Columbia Fireflies in a 5-1 win on Thursday.
Henriquez (6-6) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.
Columbia (52-80, 28-38 second half) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Ronny Mauricio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gerson Molina.
The Crawdads (81-50, 40-25) extended their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Kole Enright that scored Matt Whatley.
Justin Lasko (4-3) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the South Atlantic League game.
With the win, Hickory improved to 13-6 against Columbia this season and qualified for next week's SAL playoffs. The Crawdads complete the regular season with a four-game homestand against the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends that began Friday and wraps up Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.