Crawdads’ Ronny Henriquez (31) fires a pitch to the plate in this file photo. Henriquez allowed just two hits over six innings in Hickory's 5-1 win over Columbia on Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Ronny Henriquez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Columbia Fireflies in a 5-1 win on Thursday.

Henriquez (6-6) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Columbia (52-80, 28-38 second half) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Ronny Mauricio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gerson Molina.

The Crawdads (81-50, 40-25) extended their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Kole Enright that scored Matt Whatley.

Justin Lasko (4-3) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Hickory improved to 13-6 against Columbia this season and qualified for next week's SAL playoffs. The Crawdads complete the regular season with a four-game homestand against the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends that began Friday and wraps up Monday.

