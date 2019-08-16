GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Tyreque Reed had three hits and scored two runs, and Ronny Henriquez hurled six scoreless innings as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Greenville Drive 5-1 on Thursday.
Henriquez (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two hits.
Hickory (72-46, 31-21 second half) started the scoring in the second inning when Melvin Novoa hit a solo home run.
The Crawdads later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.
Chase Shugart (6-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
Hickory improved to 6-1 against Greenville (51-71, 19-33) this season.