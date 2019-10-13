HICKORY - Catawba County Council on Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the open enrollment period begins on Tuesday and runs for eight weeks to give people enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage.
Changes must be made by Dec. 7 to guarantee your coverage will begin without interruption on Jan. 1, 2020.
Before making a decision about coverage, call the Council on Aging to make an appointment to meet with a SHIIP counselor, 328-2269. You may be able to receive a more affordable and better Medicare health and/or drug plan option.
SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues.
