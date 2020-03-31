At a time when take-out orders are encouraged to keep local businesses afloat, restaurant health inspection scores are taking a back seat in Catawba County.
Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said this will be the norm for the next few weeks.
“There were not any restaurant inspections conducted this week, and there will be few to no inspections for the (next) several weeks,” she said Friday. “At the state’s recommendation, our inspectors have temporarily shifted their focus to communicating directly with businesses that are affected by CDC and state guidance, as well as the governor’s executive orders.”
When asked if health inspectors are continuing to inspect the kitchens of restaurants operating on take-out orders only, Killian said, “Not at this time. The state specifically directed Environmental Health staff to take these actions.”
The last inspections listed on the public health website were from March 18.
Should you be concerned?
Adam Hege, assistant professor of public health at Appalachian State University, said this is a nationwide trend. “Local health departments are having to shift all of their capacity, which is already limited in many ways, toward the COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts. It's a situation that calls for all of our immediate attention,” he said.
Although Hege said health inspections are important to public health, there are larger concerns facing public health. “On the one hand, yes, there should definitely be concerns that health inspections have stopped for the time being,” he said. “The practices that take place in food preparation and food safety can play a role in the spread of disease; there is no doubt about it.
“There is, however, little to no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food,” Hege continued. “The important thing is that everyone is washing their hands, not touching their face, and disinfecting the outer packaging on takeaway containers.”
He added that it is "critically important" that health departments focus on monitoring and encouraging social distancing practices at restaurants that are offering take-out.
What are Public Health inspectors doing now?
Killian said environmental health staff is not enforcing executive orders, but rather helping “businesses make changes to their operations based on the executive order and on guidance from the state and CDC.”
Killian said health inspectors have been:
• Working with bars and restaurants “to ensure that they are abiding by the governor’s executive orders and that they are only serving food by take-out or delivery.”
• Ensuring “that all tattoo parlors are closed according to the governor’s executive order.”
• Working with “child care centers to ensure that they are following the state’s most recent guidance and that they are clear on cleaning and disinfection procedures.”
• Working with “senior living facilities to ensure that they are following CDC and state guidance regarding personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection procedures, and to make sure they are following the governor’s executive orders regarding visitation.”
• And visiting “school sites that are preparing food for kids to ensure that they are following the most recent state guidance for cleaning and disinfection procedures and social distancing recommendations.”
“We will return to our normal operations as soon as possible,” Killian said. “Our Environmental Health staff remain available to consult with and guide businesses to help them comply with the orders and guidance.”
What does this mean for the future of public health?
“Over the past several decades, public health has been grossly underfunded, forcing agencies to do so much in our communities with limited personnel and resources,” Hege said. “However, when a global pandemic arrives such as what we are experiencing right now, it becomes apparent quickly that we don't have the needed resources and personnel.”
Hege hopes that our current situation will be a learning experience in the long run. “COVID-19 and a global pandemic must be a ‘wake up’ call to our nation, states, and local communities in terms of its public health preparedness,” he said.
“Our public health professionals are trained to do the work and have an understanding of the needs. However, it is difficult for them to properly prepare and respond when they are lacking the resources and personnel needed to accomplish their mission,” he said.
Hege said at the end of the day, it all depends on where taxpayer money is spent. “It’s a reflection of what and who we value as a people. Above all, public health is a value that focuses on the 'common good', which is often contrary to the American way of 'rugged individualism,'” he said.
Along with appropriate funding, Hege also hopes to see the nation move toward a population-based, prevention approach instead of an individualized focus regarding health care.
“Public health and epidemiological research has repeatedly found that the more funding and resources we direct at prevention efforts, the better health outcomes we get and we save on the health care cost side of things,” he said.
“When compared to other developed nations, we do very poorly when it comes to health outcomes; we spend the most and get the worst outcomes,” Hege continued. “This is due largely to our focus on the wrong aspects of health.”
Hege expects to see major changes in public health funding in the future. “I definitely see us transitioning our funding models and doing a better job of making sure our public health agencies at the federal, state and local levels have the personnel and resources they need to do their jobs. It is urgent that we do so,” he said.
“As we've learned from this pandemic, our health is entirely dependent on each other — we are a herd — and much of our health is out of our own individual control,” Hege said.
