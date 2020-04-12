With the high school basketball season complete (barring the state championship games, which could still be played), it's time to see who stood out the most. Below are the Hickory Daily Record's picks for the top players and coaches in Catawba County for the 2019-20 season.
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM
• Player of the Year: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover
It should come as no surprise that the Red Devils’ 6-foot-3 senior center once again takes the top prize among Catawba County’s girls basketball players. Cornwell helped Newton-Conover reach the state championship for only the third time in program history, averaging 26.2 points and 16.7 rebounds per game while recording double-doubles in all 31 contests.
Also chosen as state player of the year, district player of the year and South Fork 2A Conference player of the year, Cornwell averaged 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game as well. She reached the 20-point mark on 24 occasions, had 30 or more points 14 times and scored a season-high 40 points in a 76-35 win over East Lincoln on Feb. 19.
The Rutgers University signee also had seven games with at least 20 rebounds, reaching 23 boards twice. Additionally, she made 74.9% of her field goals during her final high school season, surpassing 2,000 points and 2,000 rebounds in her career.
• Addie Wray, Bunker Hill
Wray raised her points per game average to 21.6 while also averaging 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest. The Bears’ junior guard was also a member of the all-district team and the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year.
• Shelby Darden, Hickory
The third female hoopster from Catawba County to receive an all-district selection, Darden scored 14.5 points to go with 9.5 rebounds per game as she was also named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team. The Red Tornadoes’ senior center, who has signed to play at Belmont Abbey College next season, also averaged 2.0 steals per game.
• Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard
Catawba County’s second leading scorer behind Cornwell, Wolgemuth averaged 25.8 points per game as a sophomore guard for the Tigers. The All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honoree was also one of Foard’s top rebounders at 5.4 per game while leading the squad in assists (3.8) and steals (4.3) per game.
• Logan Dutka, Bandys
A member of the Hickory Daily Record’s 2019 All-Freshman Team, Dutka makes the jump to the first team this season. The sophomore forward and All-South Fork 2A Conference selection averaged 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 40% from the field and a team-best 78.6% from the free-throw line.
BOYS ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM
• Player of the Year: Davis Amos, Hickory
Like Chyna Cornwell on the girls’ side, the Red Tornadoes’ Amos was the obvious choice as Catawba County’s premier player in boys’ hoops. After also taking the honors in 2019, the senior 6-foot-5 wing averaged 18 points and 8.0 rebounds per game en route to being named to the all-district and All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams, the latter as the co-player of the year alongside Freedom’s James Freeman.
The Red Tornadoes’ most consistent scorer, Amos helped them win their fourth straight Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic title while posting an overall record of 22-6 and a 9-3 mark in league play. Hickory finished second in the conference behind Freedom for the second consecutive season and lost to the Patriots in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
• Mathew Martinez, Newton-Conover
A senior wing, Martinez was the Red Devils’ leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. The All-South Fork 2A Conference honoree also paced Newton-Conover with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists to go with his 1.5 steals per game on the defensive end.
• Spencer Ledford, Bandys
Senior forward Ledford was solid in several areas for the Trojans, finishing the season as their leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. The All-South Fork 2A Conference performer also averaged a team-high 5.4 rebounds to go with 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
• Cody Young, Hickory
Young enjoyed another strong season for the Red Tornadoes in 2019-20, contributing 15.0 points and 4.0 assists per contest. Also voted the HDR’s Overall Player of the Year in football, the senior guard’s efforts earned him a spot on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team as well.
• Will Rose, St. Stephens
One of the most important players for the Indians, Rose averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a senior center this past winter. The All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection also registered 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 69.9% from the free-throw line.
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY FRESHMAN TEAM
• Freshman of the Year: Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover
Despite being the only freshman on the Red Devils’ roster, Geddes held her own in her inaugural high school basketball season. The 5-foot-6 point guard was Newton-Conover’s third leading scorer at 7.7 points per game, and she also paced the team in assists (4.2) and steals (3.1) per contest.
The Red Devils’ fourth All-South Fork 2A Conference selection, Geddes also pulled down 3.4 rebounds per game. She reached double figures in scoring 10 times, including a career-best 17-point performance in an 82-25 win over Lake Norman Charter on Feb. 4.
• Samaria Tipps, Fred T. Foard
The Tigers’ second leading scorer behind Alexis Wolgemuth, Tipps averaged 13.4 points per game as a key member of the team’s backcourt. Named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention, she also pulled down 5.5 rebounds, handed out 2.7 assists and came up with 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
• Joselin Turner, St. Stephens
Turner led the Indians in several statistical categories including points (8.1), assists (1.9) and steals (3.2) per game. The feisty guard also tallied 2.8 rebounds per contest, and she reached double figures in scoring on 11 occasions.
BOYS ALL-COUNTY FRESHMAN TEAM
• Freshman of the Year: Chris Culliver, Bandys
The lone freshman for the Trojans, Culliver supplied them with plenty of production during his first year at the high school level. In addition to his 8.3 points per game, he also finished with 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Culliver had 12 double-digit scoring efforts for Bandys, including a career-high 19-point output in a 65-61 victory over Lincolnton on Dec. 28. The 6-foot-3 forward shot 38% from the field, including 44.7% on 2-point attempts.
• Jayden Maddox, Hickory
A valuable bench piece for the Red Tornadoes, Maddox averaged 6.5 points per game during his freshman season. He also played at a high level on the defensive end, finishing with 3.0 steals per contest.
• Dayton Anderson, St. Stephens
A 6-foot-1 guard, Anderson scored 7.9 points to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He made 32.7% of his 3-point attempts and finished with 30 triples in all, good for second among the Indians' players.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
• Sylvia White, Newton-Conover
In the second season of her third stint as the Red Devils’ head coach, White guided the squad back to the state championship for the first time since 1992 and was named district coach of the year for her efforts. The state’s second-ranked 2A team, Newton-Conover finished 14-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference for the second year in a row while posting an overall mark of 29-2.
After losing to county rival Hickory in the championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, the Red Devils reeled off 21 straight victories before play was suspended just two days prior to the state title contest. Newton-Conover was 12-0 at home during the 2019-20 campaign, outscoring opponents by an average of 29.4 points in its 29 wins.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
• Andy Poplin, Hickory
Not only did he end the season with 357 career wins, but Poplin also surpassed 150 victories as the Red Tornadoes’ head coach. The 2019-20 campaign was his sixth 20-win season in seven years at the helm of Hickory’s boys basketball program, with the Red Tornadoes finishing as one of the top 20 3A teams in the state each of those six seasons.
Hickory was 10-2 at home this past fall, starting the season 10-0 while also putting together a pair of five-game winning streaks. The Red Tornadoes won their fourth consecutive Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic championship and won the tournament for the fifth time under Poplin.
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM
• Finley Lefevers, Hickory
Lefevers scored 12 points per game for the Red Tornadoes during her junior season. Also a member of the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference squad, the versatile wing pulled down 6.0 rebounds and dished out 3.0 assists to go with 3.5 steals per contest.
• Maddie Stotts, Bunker Hill
A member of the second team for the second consecutive year, Stotts was a crucial post presence for the Bears as a senior. The All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference performer nearly averaged a double-double at 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and she also recorded 2.0 blocks per contest.
• Grace Loftin, Newton-Conover
After moving from small forward to power forward at midseason, Loftin was a key contributor for the Red Devils during their run to the state title game. The junior All-South Fork 2A Conference selection averaged 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
• Macy Rummage, Bandys
The Trojans got a big lift from sophomore point guard Rummage during the 2019-20 season, as the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honoree was their second leading scorer at 12.5 points per game. She also pulled down 3.8 rebounds per contest while leading Bandys in assists (2.6) and steals (3.5) per game.
• Cree Bass, Maiden
The Blue Devils’ leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, Bass also averaged 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest on her way to an All-South Fork 2A Conference selection. In addition, the senior guard knocked down 53 3-pointers on the season.
BOYS ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM
• Nick Everhardt, Hickory
A breakout performer for the Red Tornadoes, sophomore post Everhardt averaged 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as a viable third option for the top boys’ squad in Catawba County. Like teammates Davis Amos and Cody Young, he also landed on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team.
• Maverick Davis, Newton-Conover
An All-South Fork 2A Conference performer, Davis was one of the leading shooters for the Red Devils as a junior guard. He shot 43.5% from inside the 3-point line, 35.1% from behind the arc and 77% at the charity stripe, averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
• Dru McClough, Maiden
McClough was the biggest standout for the Blue Devils in 2019-20, averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The sophomore forward also recorded 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while tallying six double-doubles.
• Will Frye, Fred T. Foard
The only Tiger named to the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squad, Frye averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists per game. The senior guard also came up with 1.3 steals per contest.
• Keenan Kee, Bunker Hill
An All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference selection, Kee was a 6-foot-1 senior forward for the Bears. He averaged 7.7 points per game, but was also huge on the glass.
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM
• Faith Isenhour, Bunker Hill
The Bears’ third leading scorer and second leading rebounder, Isenhour finished with 10.2 points and 8.2 boards per game as a sophomore post. The All-Northwestern 2A Foothills Conference performer also supplied 3.0 steals per contest.
• Gracie Arrowood, Maiden
A steady leader for the Blue Devils on the court, Arrowood earned a spot on the All-South Fork 2A Conference squad after averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. The senior point guard also contributed 3.0 steals per contest.
• Aaliah Walton, Newton-Conover
One of the Red Devils’ top defenders, Walton was also an All-South Fork 2A Conference selection. In addition to her 6.7 points per contest, the junior guard also averaged 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while making a team-high 38 3-pointers.
• Carley West, Fred T. Foard
West had an impressive junior season for the Tigers, averaging 9.1 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-10 center also registered 1.1 assists to go with 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field.
• Jahlea Peters, Newton-Conover
The third senior starter for the Red Devils alongside Chyna Cornwell and Aaliah Walton, Peters scored 7.1 points to go with 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. The talented wing also averaged 1.7 steals per contest while shooting a team-high 69.7% from the free-throw line.
BOYS ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM
• Daniel Lackey, Fred T. Foard
Lackey was the second leading scorer for the Tigers at 11.5 points per game. The senior guard also led Foard in rebounds (6.7) and steals (1.9) per contest while handing out 1.6 assists per game, the second highest total on the team.
• Trey Kennedy, Newton-Conover
Junior guard Kennedy was the Red Devils’ third leading scorer at 9.2 points per game. Additionally, he averaged 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% on 2-point attempts, 32.2% from 3-point range and 77.8% from the free-throw line.
• Mikey Daaboul, St. Stephens
One of four Indians to average double figures in scoring, Daaboul registered 10.9 points per game. The senior guard also averaged 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while making 73 field goals including 21 3-pointers.
• Quenten Maddox, Bandys
The Trojans’ starting point guard, Maddox did a great job of scoring and getting others involved during the 2019-20 season. The senior scored 7.5 points per game while also averaging 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
• Ethan Hildebran, Bunker Hill
Selected as an All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention performer, Hildebran averaged 8.9 points to finish third on the team. The junior guard was also one of the Bears’ top 3-point threats.
