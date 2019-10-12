HICKORY - Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley was awarded top honors again from the Department of Energy for its trailblazing work in the field of green building.
For the fourth consecutive year, Habitat Catawba Valley received a Housing Innovation Award recognizing its leadership in net zero ready building. This year, the awards were presented in Denver, Colorado as part of the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance’s annual High Performance Home Summit.
Since 2013, the DOE Housing Innovation Awards have honored the very best in innovation on the path to zero energy ready homes by recognizing forward-thinking builders who are delivering American homebuyers with a better homeowner experience. A “Zero Energy Ready” home is so energy efficient that a renewable energy system can offset all or most of its annual energy consumption.
These award-winning homes are independently certified to meet DOE Zero Energy Ready Home guidelines and constructed by a select group of top builders. Zero Energy Ready Home is part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings initiative. Better Buildings aims to make commercial, industrial, public, and residential buildings 20 percent more energy efficient over the next decade.
Habitat Catawba Valley was honored as one of two award winners in the affordable housing category, defined as a home built to an affordable price point that includes income-eligibility requirements for owners and/or occupants.
In addition to being DOE Zero Energy Ready certified, Habitat Catawba Valley’s homes are also Energy Star certified, Indoor Air Plus certified, and system vision certified. All of these certifications combined mean than the award winning home built in Habitat’s Northstone neighborhood comes with a guaranteed average monthly heating and cooling cost of no more than $34 for the first two years of homeownership.
Habitat remains committed to energy efficient building because the organization recognizes that affordability isn’t just determined by what a house costs to purchase – it is also determined by what a house costs to maintain over its lifetime. To this end, in addition to green build technology, Habitat builds to ADA adaptable standards allowing homeowners to age in place, as well as includes deferred maintenance elements like brick porches instead of wooden ones which will need to be replaced over time. Habitat knows that strong and stable homes build strong and stable communities. And Habitat believes that with a little help, we all have the potential to stand on our own.
Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley is an ecumenical housing ministry dedicated to building simple, decent, and affordable housing for hard-working, low-income families in Catawba County. For more information or to get involved with the Habitat mission, contact 828-38-4663 or visit the website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org.
