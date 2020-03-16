Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley will suspend all operations through March 31, Executive Director Mitzi Gellman said Monday.
It’s a costly decision. Gellman estimates the organization loses roughly $80,000 a month when the Habitat ReStore is closed.
She also expects payments from homeowners, which usually bring in $18,000 every month, to slow down but not cease. She also worried about donations taking a hit.
However, Gellman said many of the organization’s volunteers are older people who could be particularly vulnerable to the virus.
“We feel like it’s really important to make sure that our people … stay safe and healthy and also not contributing to the spread of the virus,” Gellman said.
