Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley ReStore will be closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley will suspend all operations through March 31, Executive Director Mitzi Gellman said Monday.

It’s a costly decision. Gellman estimates the organization loses roughly $80,000 a month when the Habitat ReStore is closed.

She also expects payments from homeowners, which usually bring in $18,000 every month, to slow down but not cease. She also worried about donations taking a hit.

However, Gellman said many of the organization’s volunteers are older people who could be particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“We feel like it’s really important to make sure that our people … stay safe and healthy and also not contributing to the spread of the virus,” Gellman said.

