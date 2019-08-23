Gum, coin tosses and football: Coaches talk routines, superstitions

Strategy, practice and determination are all important keys to winning a game, but a little luck can’t hurt. High school football coaches at Alexander Central, Newton-Conover and Hickory shared their thoughts on superstitions and a few they have or have seen.
Alexander Central head coach Butch Carter has a routine that includes his wife delivering him a pack of gum just before every game. Last season, just before the Cougars playoff game in Asheville, his wife realized she forgot the gum. “She never forgot it before,” he said. “We lost, but I told her I don’t blame her for it. We didn’t play well.”
Carter said he also writes all team captain numbers on his left arm before a game and parks in the same parking spot. He said he became more accustomed to having these routines after he became a coach.
Alexander Central football coach Matt Wilson said they have three couches in the office shaped into a “U.” That was the shape when the team was winning. When the couches were rearranged, Wilson refused to enter the room until they were back into the “U” formation.
Wilson also said they have a tradition that each person sits in the same spot in the room when they win, but if they lose, everyone has to change seats. “No one can sit in the same spot,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he is sure to have three writing implements on him at every game. “A pencil, pen and a Sharpie,” Wilson said. “Two need to be black and one blue.”
Football head coach Steven Pack of Newton-Conover Red Devils said that team isn’t much for superstitions but he does want his team to have a routine.
“We believe in hard work and practice,” Coach Pack said.
Pack said they do have a tradition of playing music in the locker room just before a game but then they have a time of personal reflection for players to think on what they expect from themselves and how they will perform in the game.
“We don’t wear the same pair of underwear or anything like that,” Pack said.
Hickory head coach Russell Stone said they always call “tails” at the coin toss. “Don’t ask me why,” Stone said. “We just do.”
Stone said he is far less superstitious than he used to be. Almost 20 years ago, Stone coached for another team that wore black jerseys in a game for the first time and lost. “We burned the jerseys,” he said.
Stone said his players are more superstitious from what he has seen. “They wanted to wear the white pants every week [last season],” he said. Stone said Hickory High players believe they are more likely to win if they wear white pants instead of another color.
“Game days for coaches are filled with apprehension,” Stone said. He added that pressure can lead coaches to follow a superstition.
Carter said having these superstitions is more about having a routine than associating these tasks to luck. “It’s a security blanket,” Carter said. “It helps get you in the mindset.”