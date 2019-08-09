Guardian Ad Litem program welcomes volunteers

HICKORY — New volunteers for the Catawba County Guardian Ad Litem program were sworn in recently.
Volunteers for the Guardian Ad Litem program, GAL for short, advocate for neglected and abused children in the court system. GAL volunteers complete independent investigations and submit court reports with recommendations based on the best interest of the child. GAL volunteers offer an essential service to the community by ensuring the child’s voice is heard in court.
An attorney advocate presents the report and recommendations to the court to assist children in obtaining or maintaining a safe permanent home in the shortest possible time frame. While the program has recently added new volunteers the need remains significant. Currently there are more than 200 children in Catawba County that do not have a GAL volunteer assigned.
Volunteers were sworn in by the Guardian Ad Litem program on June 25 by Judge Clifton H. Smith and on July 2 by Judge Burford Cherry.
Anyone interested in becoming a GAL volunteer can attend information sessions held the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at 52 16th Ave NW Hickory. Interested individuals can also contact Sydney Smith at Sydney.g.smith@nccourts.org or call 828-466-6121, extension 2.