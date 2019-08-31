HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, along with The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Hickory, will co-host Kidfest (formerly known as National Day of Play) on Saturday, Sept. 14. This grassroots, family fun event will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, located at 805 Sixth St. SE in Hickory.
At the free event, children can get active by participating in a number of games and activities, including water slides, bounce houses, football toss, Wiffle ball home run derby, corn hole, “dessert” bingo, bicycle rodeo, make-it/take-it crafts, and much more. All materials will be supplied. Plus, the delight and fun of these activities can be captured in memory by snapping a “selfie” at the Kidfest photo area.
Additionally, kids and adults can enjoy checking out cool hot rods and classic cars at the Car Show-off. This unique portion of the event will feature vehicles from a number of different organizations throughout Catawba County.
Throughout the day, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, freeze pops, and water served to participants.
Special thanks to the Kiwanis International, Safe Kids Catawba County, Lowes Foods, Carolina Pedal Works, Hickory Elks Lodge, Catawba Valley YMCA, Hickory Fire Department, and Hickory Police Department for supporting the event.
For more information about Hickory Kidfest, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-324-8007. For general questions about other upcoming programs, contact the Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism Administrative Office at 828-323-7046.
