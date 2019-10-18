CONOVER – The public is invited to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Spirit Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 2-3 p.m. to hear Carolina Caring facilitator Julie Packer, RN, MSN describe the help this organization provides for dementia patients.
The Dementia Caregiving Support Group meets monthly and is designed for anyone who is a dementia Alzheimer’s caregiver - providing daily caregiving, participating in decision making or involved in any way in the life of a person with the disease. This support group meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 6175 St. Peter’s Church Road in Conover.
For more information about this program, contact Vicki Miller at 828-234-2423.
