NEWTON — United Church Homes and Services recently unveiled a new street sign and ceremonially dedicated it in memory of the Rev. Van D. Grimes; his wife, Edith Grimes; and family. The Rev. Grimes served on the staff of United Church Homes and Services in 1983, chaplain at Abernethy Laurels (then, Abernethy Center) and administrator from 1984-90.
Grimes was a native of Thomasville and a graduate of Catawba College and Lancaster Theological Seminary. He served churches in Lexington, Conover and Claremont. During his service with United Church Homes and Services and Abernethy Laurels, Grimes was responsible for expanding the residential living areas of the community. In addition to his commitment to the organization, his wife served as a member and secretary of the original board of directors of United Church Homes and Services. She is a current member of the organization’s foundation board and a member of the Legacy Committee.
“Grimes Lane is located in the Village at Abernethy Laurels and will serve as an emergency entrance as needed,” said Lee Syria, CEO of United Church Homes and Services. “All streets within the community are named for past leaders as a tribute to their service and dedication to the organization. It is with heartfelt generosity that we recognize the Grimes family and are pleased to dedicate Grimes Lane.”
United Church Homes and Services (UCHS), a not-for-profit corporation located in Newton, operates three continuing-care retirement communities, a PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), and seven affordable senior housing communities across North Carolina and Virginia. For additional information, contact Joy Cline at 465-8014 or visit www.uchas.org.
