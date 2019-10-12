HICKORY - Greenway Public Transportation will host Catawba Science Center Executive Director Tracy Hall and Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, Oct. 18, for “Science and School Ride-along."
Starting from Hickory Transit Center, the public will have the opportunity to ride Greenway’s Catawba Fixed Route 2 to the Catawba Science Center as Hall gives riders an overview of the center’s exhibits. Anyone on board at the time of the ride-along will be offered a free walking tour of CSC’s new exhibit “The Future of Flight." The science of transportation will also be discussed.
Following the tour of CSC, riders will again board Greenway Catawba Fixed Route 2 at the SALT Block and ride the bus to Lenoir-Rhyne University, where they will meet university representatives for a walking tour of the campus and overview of educational programs the institution offers.
According to Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs, this ride-along is part of an ongoing effort to get more people on board public transit.
“Greenway is a company committed to increasing the usage of public transportation through community engagement," Kohrs said. "Our educational ride-alongs aim to promote transit and local learning resources.”
The science and school-focused ride-along will begin at 9:30 a.m. and participants are asked to be at the Transit Center at 285 First Ave., SW, by 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 18. All are welcome to attend and there is no charge to ride the bus during this special event. The event will last approximately three hours and conclude at noon.
Greenway Public Transportation operates fixed routes and van service in Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell, and Burke counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.