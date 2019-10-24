Captain’s Galley Seafood Restaurant in Granite Falls must pay more than $23,000 after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the restaurant violated federal wage and child labor laws.
Investigators determined the Granite Falls employer violated minimum wage requirements when it paid a tipped employee a cash wage which, when combined with tips, failed to meet the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Investigators also found the employer was not paying overtime properly. The release said Captain’s Galley Seafood Restaurant only payed an employee overtime after they performed more than 80 hours of work in two workweeks instead of paying time-and-one-half after 40 hours in a single workweek as the law requires.
The employer also employed two minors outside of the hours legally allowed for workers under 16 years of age and for more hours than allowed when school is in session, according to the release.
The employer failed to a maintain a record of the dates of birth for minor employees, develop a Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) policy, and post the required Fair Labor Standards Act and FMLA posters to notify employees of their rights under the law.
“Employers must ensure that employees receive all wages they have rightfully earned, and they must follow child labor laws,” Richard Blaylock, Wage and Hour Division District Director, said. “We encourage all employers to review their legal obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance. Particularly when they employ minors, employers need to be well aware of all of their responsibilities under the law.”
The restaurant will pay $21,974 in back wages and liquidated damages to eight employees for violating minimum wage and overtime requirements, according to the release. The employer also paid a civil penalty of $1,751 for FLSA child labor violations.
