A Granite Falls man will serve up to 66 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of failing to appear for a sentencing hearing. The hearing was related to a plea entered nine months ago, according to a release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Christopher Gene Crawford, 36, was found guilty of felony failure to appear on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Jurors deemed that he was a habitual felon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, a status that enhanced the length of his prison sentence, according to the release.
Crawford’s habitual felon status stemmed from prior felony convictions for obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking/entering and forgery of an instrument.
Marvin P. Pope, Superior Court Judge from Buncombe County, gave Crawford an active prison term of 45-66 months for the felony failure to appear charge.
Crawford pleaded guilty to felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on May 13, 2019.
Sentencing was continued to the week of June 3, 2019, but Crawford did not appear, according to the release. He was also supposed to be sentenced in Caldwell County on other felony charges after his sentence was imposed in Burke but did not show there either.
Crawford will serve the sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections after serving an active term of 20-33 months for the June 2019 failure to appear charge. He was sentenced on those charges July 30, 2019.
Michelle Lippert prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.
