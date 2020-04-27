Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Granite Falls man last week in connection with a sex offense that occurred in Alexander County.

Shane Dula, 47, of Granite Falls, was charged with one count felony first degree statutory sex offense and one count felony indecent liberties with a minor, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $1.1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments