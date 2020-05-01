Brayden Frasure, a fourth-grader at Granite Falls Elementary School, will make an appearance on NBC’s "Little Big Shots" show Sunday at 7 p.m.
Brayden’s mom, Nichole, says "Little Big Shots" is a television show hosted by Melissa McCarthy. It showcases talented youngsters from around the world.
Brayden’s talent is acting. “Brayden has been acting since he was 5 years old,” Nichole said. He is now 10. Brayden got his start with Connections Modeling and Talent in Hickory.
“He was invited to participate in the Carolina Model and Talent Showcase, which he won for his age group,” Nichole said. “Soon after, he signed with Trilogy Talent and AEFH Talent Agency in Los Angeles.” She said his first acting gig was a national Panera Bread commercial.
Since then, Brayden has appeared on two seasons of "Child Support" with Ricky Gervais; two movies, "Peel" with Emile Hirsch and "A Happening of Monumental Proportions" with Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes; a live skit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live;" and participated in Caldwell County Schools' productions of "Beauty and the Beast," and "Elf Jr." He also sings and is a self-taught pianist.
But Brayden’s acting career isn’t the only reason why he will appear on "Little Big Shots."
“Casting directors on the show heard about Brayden's story of wanting to own a food truck to feed the homeless,” Nichole explained. Brayden was asked if he was interested in coming on the show.
“When I was 5 I realized that there were homeless people,” he said. “So, when we were driving around we would see them, and I would make my mom stop what she was doing, get food for them, and then try to find them and give them the food.
“I continued to do it because it makes me happy to help someone in need,” Brayden said. “My food truck that I will get in the future, I want it to be red and big and say 'Little Red's Wagon' as the name of my food truck. I am saving up money to buy my food truck from acting. I may start with a hot dog cart since I can't drive a food truck yet."
Nichole said her son has always been, “a caring child with a huge heart.”
“He cannot stand to see anyone in need, and he just has to jump in and help when he sees a need. He really has a servant's heart and loves God,” she said. “He inspires me and our whole family to think about others more than ourselves and to put our dreams into action.”
Brayden’s episode was filmed in January. “It is a little surreal to see your child on television, I must say,” Nichole said. “I am so proud of him for following his dreams and putting in the hard work it takes to fulfill a dream. I am even prouder that he wants to use his talents to make this world a better place and care for others.”
Catch the episode on NBC at 7 p.m. eastern time on Sunday.
