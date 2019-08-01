Governor Roy Cooper will visit Bakers Mountain Park in Catawba County today at 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Cooper is visiting to celebrate the recent authorization of a new state park and three new state trails in western North Carolina that include: Pisgah View State Park, Wilderness Gateway State Trail, Northern Peaks State Trail and Overmountain Victory State Trail.
Catawba County Communications and Marketing Strategist Paul Foster said Bakers Mountain will remain open to the public and operate on a normal schedule.
The park address is 6680 Bakers Mountain Road, Hickory N.C.