Gov. Roy Cooper touted the benefits of state parks during a visit to Catawba County Thursday to celebrate a newly-created state trail running through Catawba County.
In the last two months, Cooper has signed bills creating three new state trails and a state park in western North Carolina.
A portion of one of the trails, the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, would run through Catawba County.
Cooper celebrated the newly-formed park and trails at Bakers Mountain Park. Representatives from state, county and municipal government were also present for the event.
Cooper said the trail would offer opportunities for economic development in addition to the educational and recreational benefits.
“When businesses are looking at our state to come here or to expand, they look at quality of life and the ability to enjoy the outdoors – to be with nature, to learn from it — is an important part of a lot of people’s lives,” Cooper said.
Catawba County Sen. Andy Wells echoed Cooper’s thoughts on economic development, adding that the new trail could help close the gap in visits to state parks between the Raleigh and Charlotte areas.
Currently, there are 4 million fewer visits to parks in the Charlotte area than there are in the Raleigh area, Wells said.
“So this is an opportunity for the folks in the Charlotte region — it’s less than an hour away —to have the same opportunities they have in the eastern part of the state,” Wells said.
Brian Strong, the deputy director of planning and natural resources for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, said the division is currently doing feasibility study of the trail.
As part of that study, the division will study the path the trail should go and speak with government officials, landowners and nonprofits about the project, Strong said.
Results of the feasibility study are due to the N.C. General Assembly on Dec. 1.
Wells has said the trail will depend on private landowners willingly selling or donating land to the project.
So far, the Morganton-based nonprofit Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has purchased 188 acres for use as part of the trail and plans to acquire several hundred more acres.