berry

SUBMITTED PHOTO Grammy Award-winning country/gospel singer and songwriter John Berry will perform in concert at Central Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a meet and greet after the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The church is at 201 U.S. 70 East, Hildebran. Call 828-446-4141.

