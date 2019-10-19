Grammy Award-winning country/gospel singer and songwriter John Berry will perform in concert at Central Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with a meet- and-greet session after the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The church is at 201 U.S. 70 E., Hildebran. Call 828-446-4141.
