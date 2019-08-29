LENOIR — Google has partnered with the Friends of the Caldwell County Public Library to launch a Wi-Fi lending program designed to connect people, at no cost, with the educational, career and other empowering resources to be found on the Internet.
“Thanks to our partnership with Google, our library has been able to provide our citizens with more digital access and become one of the few public libraries in the state to offer such an innovative program,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Church.
As part of the one-year pilot program, the library will lend hotspot devices and various kinds of screens (e.g. Chromebooks) for two weeks at a time to residents of Caldwell County with a library card in good standing. The program’s logistics are spelled out at www.ccpl.libguides.com/adults.
“By loaning out the Internet, and a device, we can provide our patrons with 24/7 access,” says Lesley Mason, director, Caldwell County Public Library. “We will no longer be tying patrons to the confines of the library’s operating hours. Offering mobile hotspots and devices to our patrons will help meet their information needs in new and exciting ways.”
Google, which operates a data center in Lenoir, made the program possible through a grant to the Friends of the Caldwell County Public Library. The partners will monitor and assess the results of the pilot, and consider tweaks and an extension in the summer of 2020.
The hotspots and devices are available at the Library’s main branch in Lenoir.
For more information, contact Lesley Mason at 828-757-1288 or lmason@caldwellcountync.org.
