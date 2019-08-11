To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
When and how did you acquire the car?
I first saw the car advertised in Old Cars magazine in June 2004. The car was in Ohio. I called and negotiated the price and delivery to my home which, at the time, was in Fairfax, Virginia.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration, etc. in detail.).
All of the glass, interior, weather stripping and exterior trim were removed, and the entire car was stripped to bare metal inside and out. The car had several iterations of color primer sanded and block sanded until all its lines were perfectly straight and painted its original color which is glacier blue. The car was put back together using all original, new old stock, trim pieces and no aftermarket trim pieces. The vinyl seats, carpet and wiring are new but correct reproduction parts. The entire drivetrain and brakes are modern including a Roush 342-cubic-inch motor with 430 horsepower, hydraulic clutch, 4-speed Ford Toploader transmission, stainless steel exhaust pipes with electric cutouts, Currie 9-inch rear end assembly, 31 spline axles, 3:70 gears, 11-inch drum brakes in the rear and disc brakes up front. Frame connectors, traction bars and beefed-up suspension components were installed to give the car the stability to safely handle the increased horsepower. The Hurst shifter and mag wheels are not factory options but are period correct for the 1960s.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the car?
When I lived in northern Virginia I would attend the huge All Ford Nationals event in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, held in June every year. At the event there are approximately 6,000 Ford cars on display and, of these, 5,000 are Mustangs. The remaining 1,000 cars represent everything else Ford produced and those cars were drawing the most interest. So what I experienced was that if you had the best Mustang in the world (and I like Mustangs) it was lost somewhere out there in that sea of 5,000 Mustangs and few even saw it. So, I decided to restore a sporty Falcon. The 1963 Falcon Sprint was the precursor to the Mustang which was built on the Falcon platform and 80 percent of the early Mustang parts are interchangeable with the Falcon. The first two years that I took this Falcon Sprint to the All-Ford Nationals at Carlisle it drew a great deal of attention and won first place in its class both years. I have not taken the car back to Carlisle since 2007, but it still draws a lot of interest at local shows and is still an award-winning car.
What is the most interesting feature of the car?
People seem to find the Roush engine to be the most interesting feature of this car.
What do people often ask you about the vehicle?
Where did you get that Roush engine and how much did it cost? Roush Industries, Inc. -- $11,500 in 2005.
What value do you place on the car?
$50,000