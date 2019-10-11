HICKORY - Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65?
It is important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help them avoid serious and costly problems later.
A free seminar offered at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA will offer help. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors, trained by the N.C. Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and answer questions.
The church is at 2259 12th Ave. NE, Hickory. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall.
To attend, call the Council on Aging, 328-2269.
