HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering one-on-one sessions for those who have general usage questions related to PC computers in the “Ask Me Your Computer Questions” tutoring sessions on Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m.
Topics to be covered are questions concerning Windows usage, installing programs, software choices, troubleshooting, and any other types of questions related to general PC computer use.
Appointments are limited, so registration is required. Patrons may sign up for an appointment by calling 304-0500, Ext. 7235, or in person at the Reference Desk. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.