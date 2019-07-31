The “Gentle Beast” has a new home — at the residence of former Hickory Mayor Jeff Cline.
“Since the first time I saw it, I wanted it,” he said. The sculpture’s creator, local artist Noelle Rasmussen, turned the piece over to Cline on Tuesday.
The “Gentle Beast” is a mosaic statue made of concrete. Rasmussen began working on it in 2011 and finished in spring 2012, according to Rasmussen. She said the piece was inspired by characters from children’s books.
Cline said it reminded him of the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt which he visited about 20 years ago.
Rasmussen displayed the piece in the front yard of her home in Hickory. “It was a way to bring the community together,” she said.
But when Rasmussen and her husband sold their home and moved to Canada to live closer to family, the “Gentle Beast” needed a new place to land. “I wanted it to stay in Hickory and in the community,” Rasmussen said.
The sculpture was offered to the SALT Block Foundation but they couldn’t take it for liability reasons, according to Cline.
Instead, the piece was carefully moved to Cline’s home almost a mile away via forklift by Vesco Toyotalift of Hickory.
Cline had some concerns about moving the sculpture. “There is a 50-50 chance it could break,” Cline said.
Cline was ecstatic to find that the move was a success and not one piece of the “Gentle Beast” was out of place.
“It’s perfect!” Cline said.
Cline said he plans to keep the piece in the family and in Hickory.
“I hope it will continue to bring people together and inspire stories,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen will visit Hickory in October where she will see the “Gentle Beast” at its new home.