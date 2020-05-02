Across Catawba County, local governments have seen increases in their waste collections since the pandemic began.
In Hickory alone, the amount of residential garbage collected grew by 35 percent and residential yard waste increased by almost 45 percent in March, Hickory Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine said.
Ballentine said the city “is closing in on equaling the monthly tonnages picked up following the tornado of 2017.”
Here’s a look at how some governments in Catawba County are handling waste collection.
Catawba County
Peter Shonka, the utility director for Catawba County, said there are no additional restrictions placed on what the county accepts in its landfill.
Republic Services, the company that collects garbage and recycling for the county, temporarily suspended its collection of bulk items, but that service has since resumed, Republic Services General Manager Don Phelps said.
The county will be holding a residential waste collection event today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catawba County Government Center at 125 Government Drive in Newton.
The event is free and only open to Catawba County residents.
Accepted items include household cleaners, paint products, automotive fluids, pesticides, acids, kerosene, photographic chemicals, household batteries and electronics, according to a release from the county.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwanted medications.
The county will not be taking tires, radioactive waste, unknown chemicals, TVs with missing parts, household garbage, dioxin-based chemicals or explosives.
Residents are asked to enter the government complex via Business U.S. 321. Workers will collect items from the vehicles of residents in an effort to comply with social-distancing requirements.
Hickory
The city of Hickory has not changed its policies regarding waste collection, but it is reiterating some of its policies and recommendations for putting out waste to be collected.
Garbage and recycling cans should be put out with the arrows pointing to the street. The containers should be placed within 2 feet from the curb, and 5 feet from obstructing objects like wires or branches.
Residents are asked to not overfill containers.
Yard waste should be placed in plastic bags or containers with the words “Yard Waste” inscribed and not in the roll-out containers, according to the release.
Conover
On April 9, the city announced that it would stop collecting certain items for a period of 30 days.
That list of items included: limbs, brush, scrap metal, bulk items, pallets, tires, white goods, and electronics like TVs and computers, according to a city release.
The city will continue collection of yard waste on a limited basis during that time. The 30-day period began on April 14.
Newton
The only change Newton has made to its collections is asking residents to double-bag waste that may be contaminated as a precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
