An area in Newton experienced a wastewater spill Thursday during heavy rains across the region, according to a press release from the city of Newton.
The spill occurred at 1019 West 1st Street, and an estimated 9,750 gallons of wastewater was recorded. The spill had no negative impact on the environment, according to the release.
The United States Geological Survey website’s rainfall totals reflected more than 2.5 inches of rain fell in Granite Falls over a 48-hour period beginning at noon on Wednesday. Claremont shows more than 3.3 inches of rain during the same hours.
North Carolina House Bill 1160, which the General Assembly enacted in July 1999, requires municipalities, animal operations, industries and others who operate waste handling systems to issue news releases when a waste spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter, according to the release.
For more information, contact Newton Public Works and Utilities at 828-695-4286.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.