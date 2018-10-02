HICKORY — Taste Full ARTS Gallery will host its first Meet the Artist Reception on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 4-6:30 p.m. Located on the second level at the East entrance inside Hickory Furniture Mart, the newly opened 1,100-square-foot exhibiting artists’ hall features artisan creations from 12 local artists.
Representations in oil, watercolor, acrylics, mixed media, quilling, fused glass, pottery, and wood working are exhibited in the art gallery and also at Taste Full Beans Coffee Shop and The Wooden Spool Café inside Hickory Furniture Mart. Taste Full ARTS offers local art from a wide range of styles: traditional, modern, abstract, folk and everything in between.
Gallery officials said 5 percent from all art purchases made during the Meet the Artist Reception will be donated to a local vetted nonprofit.
Hickory Furniture Mart local retailers will also be open during the reception.