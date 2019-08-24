These photos by David Scearce of the Hickory Daily Record were taken during the football game between Maiden and Fred T. Foard on Friday, Aug. 23, in Newton.
promotion
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Latest Local Offers
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
promotion
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY