You may have noticed recent news articles about adults and high school students graduating from special programs offered through Catawba Valley Community College’s Business and Industry Services. In particular were stories about adults completing the Furniture Academy and high school young people finishing the Construction Academy program.
There’s a third academy, one that prepares participants for work in manufacturing. You can probably guess its name: Manufacturing Academy. Its content, designed to teach core knowledge most desired by manufacturers, was developed by 25 local companies partnering with CVCC and its Workforce Development Innovation Center.
The 10 weeks of training offer manufacturing fundamentals, problem solving, teamwork and communications, lean manufacturing, and math and measurements.
According to David Hartsoe, who serves as chairperson of the board of directors of the Manufacturing Academy, those who attend any of the academies are typically people who are out of high school and who are, as David described, “incumbent workers, the unemployed and the underemployed.”
Academy students become better prepared — ready even — for the jobs that are available in the Catawba Valley, and there are lots of them. One reason these academies were implemented is because businesses need workers, but they must have skills. Today’s jobs aren’t so easy to simply step into anymore.
And, businesses want high schools tapped for future employees, meaning that in addition to proficiencies students may develop thanks to excellent high school classes such as engineering, sophomore, juniors, and seniors need specialized training and experience, which they can get through the academies. I’m talking about teens who are looking to begin their careers right out of high school. Going to a four-year college is not an option, or maybe it’s one that will have to wait awhile.
Smith Wall, a rising junior at St. Stephens High School, as well as two other students, wanted to take part in the Construction Academy’s 2019 summer course for high school students. The program was full, however, so the young men were referred to the Manufacturing Academy’s new Future Scholars series, which includes an internship, or pre-apprenticeship. They’d be part of the pilot program.
All three showed up for the first class on June 7, but only Smith, a 16-year-old football and basketball player, stayed the course. He graduated August 8. David, who before retiring from CommScope “was responsible for global learning – from manufacturing to leadership development to talent development for all employees,” he explained, was one of Smith’s numerous teachers during the nearly two-month line up of classes, training, and work. From 7 to 11 a.m., Smith worked in inventory at Dynamic Air Engineering in Claremont and then attended his Future Scholars classes from 1 to 4 p.m.
I can’t begin to list all the topics that were covered in this pilot Future Scholars program. Some examples: self-management, professional etiquette, resume development, workplace ethics, and interviewing. Moreover, “he’s walking away with three or four different certifications including [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] OSHA certification,” said David. “His company won’t have to train him, making him an even more desirable employee.”
Additionally, Smith had the opportunity to tour the Newton manufacturer Sarstedt, which produces plastic products for the medical industry. “It was really cool,” said Smith, “and really high tech – even the inventory.”
David suggested that area high school students constitute “the largest untapped area for attracting future employees to the manufacturing sector. There are a lot of students out there, like Smith, who want to touch, create, build something and immediately add value to whatever product or service they’re providing. They want to see immediate results of their efforts.”
Smith added, “To step back and just look at the finished product and have something measurable.”
“There’s a huge interest from students in high school in developing trade skills,” David pointed out.
So, how does one attract those interested young parties to Future Scholars? I put the question to Smith: Now that you’ve completed the program, how would you convince a peer to attend Future Scholars training? He started by mentioning the “great people,” those in charge of the program, such as Kristin Wright, whose title is Customized Training Coordinator, Business & Industry, and Executive Director, Business & Industry Crystal Glenn, as well as the teachers who worked directly with Smith. “They make you feel important,” explained Smith. “They put a lot of care into it.”
Referring to how well the program was organized, Smith said, “I always knew where I needed to be and what time.”
Furthermore, “you get paid for it,” Smith shared. “It’s a paid internship. All I had to do was show up for the program and for the job.”
Finally – and this one is my favorite, Smith stated, “It’s not as boring as it sounds.”
Smith said a lot of high school students don’t have “much of an idea of what manufacturing is in Catawba County.” Not only does he now have a good understanding of what it means to produce products in 2019 and in one of the largest manufacturing metropolitan statistical areas in the United States, but he also has an idea of what he’d like to do in the future. “Maybe something to do with fabrication,” he offered. “Taking metals and forming them into usable products.”
And, now that he’s seen, experienced, and learned so much, he indicated that maybe an engineering degree is something he might consider pursuing someday.
Summing up what Smith has gained, David suggested that the rising junior is now “in a better place for finding a good job,” that “he has an advantage” because, for one, “he’s been able to make contacts,” and he’s able now to work “based on his passion,” while “earning a really good wage.”
“This keeps youth and talent in the Catawba Valley area,” David pointed out.
From the businesses’ perspective, that’s what it’s all about: attracting, grooming, and keeping excellent employees. From the viewpoint of a young person like Smith, it’s about doing something you really want to do, being good at it, making a desirable wage, and enjoying advancements that come more quickly to those who are ahead of the game before it even starts.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net