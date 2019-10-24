The cause of the smoke that filled a 21st Ave. NE home Thursday morning was determined to have been the home’s furnace, according to Battalion Chief Mike Cates of the Hickory Fire Department.
Erika Mendez, renter of the home, was home alone at the time of the incident.
"I turned on the heater and the fire alarm went off,” Mendez said.
Mendez said she ran across the street to her neighbor Harold Shockley for help.
“She asked, ‘should I call 911?'” Shockley said. Shockley said he told Mendez that she should.
Hickory Fire and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.
“I told [the landlord] that [the furnace] needs fixed but he wouldn’t fix it,” Mendez said.
No injuries were reported.
Mendez smiled and thanked the firefighters who responded to the scene.
